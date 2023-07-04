All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)73.700
Aberdeen (Baltimore)64.6001
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)55.5002
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)46.4003
Wilmington (Washington)46.4003
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)28.2005
South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)1001.000
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)64.6004
x-Greenville (Boston)54.556
Rome (Atlanta)45.444
Winston-Salem (CWS)46.4006
Asheville (Houston)28.2008
Monday's Games

Asheville 19, Greenville 3

Hudson Valley 11, Wilmington 0

Rome 6, Bowling Green 5

Brooklyn 8, Jersey Shore 1

Tuesday's Games

Brooklyn 6, Wilmington 4

Greenville 4, Rome 1, susp. bottom of 4

Greensboro 8, Aberdeen 5

Hickory 6, Winston-Salem 4, 14 innings

Hudson Valley 4, Jersey Shore 2

Bowling Green 13, Asheville 0

Wednesday's Games

Rome at Greenville, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Aberdeen at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

