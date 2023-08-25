All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)3021.588
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)3021.588
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2624.520
Aberdeen (Baltimore)2525.500
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2526.4905
Wilmington (Washington)1734.33313
South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)3317.660
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2922.569
Rome (Atlanta)2625.510
Winston-Salem (CWS)2228.44011
Asheville (Houston)2130.41212½
x-Greenville (Boston)2031.39213½
Thursday's Games

Wilmington 7, Jersey Shore 1

Brooklyn 13, Asheville 12, 10 innings

Greenville 5, Hickory 2

Rome 4, Greensboro 3

Aberdeen 2, Hudson Valley 1

Winston-Salem 14, Bowling Green 11

Friday's Games

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Rome, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Greensboro at Rome, 5 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Greensboro at Rome, 1 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 2 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.

