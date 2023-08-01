All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2010.667
Aberdeen (Baltimore)1712.586
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)1515.5005
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1515.5005
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)1217.414
Wilmington (Washington)1119.3679
South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)1910.655
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)1713.567
Asheville (Houston)1416.467
x-Greenville (Boston)1416.467
Rome (Atlanta)1317.433
Winston-Salem (CWS)1118.3798
Sunday's Games

Jersey Shore 4, Aberdeen 3, 10 innings, 1st game

Jersey Shore 4, Aberdeen 1, 2nd game

Asheville 6, Rome 5

Brooklyn 11, Wilmington 7

Hudson Valley 6, Hickory 0

Winston-Salem 7, Greensboro 2

Greenville 8, Bowling Green 2

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Asheville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Asheville at Greensboro, noon

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 12:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Asheville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

