All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)3926.600
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)3528.5563
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)3529.547
Aberdeen (Baltimore)3132.4927
Wilmington (Washington)2934.4609
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2737.42211½
South Division
WLPct.GB
Greenville (Boston)3629.554
Winston-Salem (CWS)3428.548½
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)3030.500
Rome (Atlanta)2936.4467
Hickory (Texas)2734.4437
Asheville (Houston)2635.4268
Tuesday's Games

Greensboro 10, Winston-Salem 7, 8 ionnings

Wilmington 7, Aberdeen 6

Hickory 6, Asheville 3

Hudson Valley 1, Brooklyn 0

Jersey Shore 5, Rome 1

Greenville 2, Bowling Green 0

Wednesday's Games

Greensboro 11, Winston-Salem 2

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 2, canc.

Hickory 7, Asheville 4

Hudson Valley 8, Brooklyn 3

Jersey Shore 6, Rome 2

Bowling Green 17, Greenville 2

Thursday's Games

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Rome at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Friday's Games

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Rome at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

