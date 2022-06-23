|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-clinched playoff
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|43
|23
|.652
|—
|Wilmington (Washington)
|35
|30
|.538
|7½
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|34
|32
|.515
|9
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|30
|36
|.455
|13
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|27
|38
|.415
|15½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|25
|41
|.379
|18
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|41
|24
|.631
|—
|Hickory (Texas)
|38
|28
|.576
|3½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|36
|30
|.545
|5½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|33
|33
|.500
|8½
|Asheville (Houston)
|26
|39
|.400
|15
|Greenville (Boston)
|26
|40
|.394
|15½
|Wednesday's Games
Greensboro 9, Asheville 2
Hickory 9, Rome 3
Wilmington 2, Aberdeen 1
Hudson Valley 4, Winston-Salem 3
Jersey Shore 5, Brooklyn 3
Bowling Green 13, Greenville 2
|Thursday's Games
Asheville 3, Greensboro 1
Wilmington 1, Aberdeen 0
Hudson Valley 6, Winston-Salem 1
Rome 3, Hickory 0
Brooklyn 3, Jersey Shore 1
Bowling Green 11, Greenville 8
|Friday's Games
Asheville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.