All Times EDT
North Division
x-clinched playoff
WLPct.GB
x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)4323.652
Wilmington (Washington)3530.538
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)3432.5159
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)3036.45513
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2738.41515½
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)2541.37918
South Division
WLPct.GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)4124.631
Hickory (Texas)3828.576
Rome (Atlanta)3630.545
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)3333.500
Asheville (Houston)2639.40015
Greenville (Boston)2640.39415½
Wednesday's Games

Greensboro 9, Asheville 2

Hickory 9, Rome 3

Wilmington 2, Aberdeen 1

Hudson Valley 4, Winston-Salem 3

Jersey Shore 5, Brooklyn 3

Bowling Green 13, Greenville 2

Thursday's Games

Asheville 3, Greensboro 1

Wilmington 1, Aberdeen 0

Hudson Valley 6, Winston-Salem 1

Rome 3, Hickory 0

Brooklyn 3, Jersey Shore 1

Bowling Green 11, Greenville 8

Friday's Games

Asheville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

