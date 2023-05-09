All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)189.667
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)1611.5932
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1211.5224
Wilmington (Washington)1213.4805
Aberdeen (Baltimore)1015.4007
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)914.3917
South Division
WLPct.GB
Winston-Salem (CWS)187.720
Hickory (Texas)1213.4806
Greenville (Boston)1214.462
Rome (Atlanta)1214.462
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)1114.4407
Asheville (Houston)916.3609
Sunday's Games

Bowling Green 9, Rome 4

Greenville 7, Asheville 3

Jersey Shore at Hickory, 2 p.m.

Brooklyn 3, Aberdeen 0

Greensboro 8, Winston-Salem 7

Wilmington 16, Hudson Valley 4

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Jersey Shore at Greensboro, 6 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Jersey Shore at Greensboro, 11 a.m.

Asheville at Rome, 11 a.m.

Hickory at Bowling Green, 12:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greenville, 2:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Jersey Shore at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

