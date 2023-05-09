|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|18
|9
|.667
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|16
|11
|.593
|2
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|12
|11
|.522
|4
|Wilmington (Washington)
|12
|13
|.480
|5
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|10
|15
|.400
|7
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|9
|14
|.391
|7
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|18
|7
|.720
|—
|Hickory (Texas)
|12
|13
|.480
|6
|Greenville (Boston)
|12
|14
|.462
|6½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|12
|14
|.462
|6½
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|11
|14
|.440
|7
|Asheville (Houston)
|9
|16
|.360
|9
|Sunday's Games
Bowling Green 9, Rome 4
Greenville 7, Asheville 3
Jersey Shore at Hickory, 2 p.m.
Brooklyn 3, Aberdeen 0
Greensboro 8, Winston-Salem 7
Wilmington 16, Hudson Valley 4
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Jersey Shore at Greensboro, 6 p.m.
Asheville at Rome, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Jersey Shore at Greensboro, 11 a.m.
Asheville at Rome, 11 a.m.
Hickory at Bowling Green, 12:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Greenville, 2:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Wilmington, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Jersey Shore at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
