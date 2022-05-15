All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore)247.774
Wilmington (Washington)1614.533
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)1517.469
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)1418.43810½
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)1317.43310½
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1120.35513
South Division
WLPct.GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2012.625
Rome (Atlanta)1914.576
Hickory (Texas)1715.5313
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)1616.5004
Greenville (Boston)1419.424
Asheville (Houston)1121.3449
Saturday's Games

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 2, ppd. to May 15

Hickory 7, Greensboro 5

Rome 7, Winston-Salem 1

Aberdeen 7, Hudson Valley 3, 11 innings

Greenville 11, Asheville 10

Bowling Green 6, Jersey Shore 3

Sunday's Games

Asheville 10, Greenville 4

Winston-Salem 5, Rome 1

Wilmington 4, Brooklyn 1, 9 innings, 1st game

Wilmington 3, Brooklyn 2, 2nd game

Aberdeen 3, Hudson Valley 2

Jersey Shore 5, Bowling Green 3

Greensboro 4, Hickory 3

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Bowling Green at Greensboro, 11 a.m.

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Asheville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, Noon

Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Asheville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

