|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|24
|7
|.774
|—
|Wilmington (Washington)
|16
|14
|.533
|7½
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|15
|17
|.469
|9½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|14
|18
|.438
|10½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|13
|17
|.433
|10½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|11
|20
|.355
|13
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|20
|12
|.625
|—
|Rome (Atlanta)
|19
|14
|.576
|1½
|Hickory (Texas)
|17
|15
|.531
|3
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|16
|16
|.500
|4
|Greenville (Boston)
|14
|19
|.424
|6½
|Asheville (Houston)
|11
|21
|.344
|9
|Saturday's Games
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 2, ppd. to May 15
Hickory 7, Greensboro 5
Rome 7, Winston-Salem 1
Aberdeen 7, Hudson Valley 3, 11 innings
Greenville 11, Asheville 10
Bowling Green 6, Jersey Shore 3
|Sunday's Games
Asheville 10, Greenville 4
Winston-Salem 5, Rome 1
Wilmington 4, Brooklyn 1, 9 innings, 1st game
Wilmington 3, Brooklyn 2, 2nd game
Aberdeen 3, Hudson Valley 2
Jersey Shore 5, Bowling Green 3
Greensboro 4, Hickory 3
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Bowling Green at Greensboro, 11 a.m.
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Asheville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, Noon
Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Asheville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
