|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|23
|16
|.590
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|22
|16
|.579
|½
|x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|20
|18
|.526
|2½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|18
|20
|.474
|4½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|18
|21
|.462
|5
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|14
|25
|.359
|9
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rome (Atlanta)
|26
|13
|.667
|—
|x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|24
|14
|.632
|1½
|Asheville (Houston)
|20
|17
|.541
|5
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|17
|22
|.436
|9
|Hickory (Texas)
|16
|23
|.410
|10
|Greenville (Boston)
|12
|25
|.324
|13
|Thursday's Games
Greensboro 6, Jersey Shore 3
Brooklyn 7, Wilmington 6, 12 innings
Asheville 6, Rome 3
Winston-Salem 8, Bowling Green 7
Aberdeen 4, Hudson Valley 3
Hickory 4, Greenville 0
|Friday's Games
Jersey Shore at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Rome at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Rome at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
