All Times EDT
North Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2316.590
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2216.579½
x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)2018.526
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)1820.474
Wilmington (Washington)1821.4625
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1425.3599
South Division
WLPct.GB
Rome (Atlanta)2613.667
x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2414.632
Asheville (Houston)2017.5415
Winston-Salem (CWS)1722.4369
Hickory (Texas)1623.41010
Greenville (Boston)1225.32413
Thursday's Games

Greensboro 6, Jersey Shore 3

Brooklyn 7, Wilmington 6, 12 innings

Asheville 6, Rome 3

Winston-Salem 8, Bowling Green 7

Aberdeen 4, Hudson Valley 3

Hickory 4, Greenville 0

Friday's Games

Jersey Shore at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Rome at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Rome at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

