All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore)269.743
Wilmington (Washington)1816.529
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)1619.45710
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)1518.45510
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)1521.41711½
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1322.37113
South Division
WLPct.GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2313.639
Rome (Atlanta)2116.568
Hickory (Texas)2016.5563
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)1719.4726
Greenville (Boston)1522.405
Asheville (Houston)1422.3899
Friday's Games

Bowling Green 10, Greensboro 4

Jersey Shore 5, Wilmington 2

Asheville 7, Winston-Salem 5

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, ppd.

Hickory 9, Greenville 7

Rome 6, Aberdeen 0

Saturday's Games

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Asheville at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.

Rome at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 2, 12:30 p.m.

Asheville at Winston-Salem, 1 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Rome at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 5 p.m., Game 1

Hickory at Winston-Salem, Game 2, (makeup of ppd. on May 7)

Greenville at Jersey Shore, 6:05 p.m.

Rome at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you