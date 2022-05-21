|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|26
|9
|.743
|—
|Wilmington (Washington)
|18
|16
|.529
|7½
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|16
|19
|.457
|10
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|15
|18
|.455
|10
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|15
|21
|.417
|11½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|13
|22
|.371
|13
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|23
|13
|.639
|—
|Rome (Atlanta)
|21
|16
|.568
|2½
|Hickory (Texas)
|20
|16
|.556
|3
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|17
|19
|.472
|6
|Greenville (Boston)
|15
|22
|.405
|8½
|Asheville (Houston)
|14
|22
|.389
|9
|Friday's Games
Bowling Green 10, Greensboro 4
Jersey Shore 5, Wilmington 2
Asheville 7, Winston-Salem 5
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, ppd.
Hickory 9, Greenville 7
Rome 6, Aberdeen 0
|Saturday's Games
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Asheville at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.
Rome at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 2, 12:30 p.m.
Asheville at Winston-Salem, 1 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Greensboro, 2 p.m.
Rome at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.
Hickory at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Winston-Salem at Hickory, 5 p.m., Game 1
Hickory at Winston-Salem, Game 2, (makeup of ppd. on May 7)
Greenville at Jersey Shore, 6:05 p.m.
Rome at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.