|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-clinched playoff
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|43
|22
|.662
|—
|Wilmington (Washington)
|34
|30
|.531
|8½
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|33
|32
|.508
|10
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|29
|36
|.446
|14
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|27
|37
|.422
|15½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|25
|40
|.385
|18
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|40
|24
|.625
|—
|Hickory (Texas)
|38
|27
|.585
|2½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|35
|30
|.538
|4½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|33
|32
|.508
|7½
|Greenville (Boston)
|26
|39
|.400
|14½
|Asheville (Houston)
|25
|39
|.385
|15
|Tuesday's Games
Asheville 12, Greensboro 6, 10 innings
Wilmington 7, Aberdeen 3
Winston-Salem 7, Hudson Valley 3
Hickory 12, Rome 6
Brooklyn 4, Jersey Shore 3
Bowling Green 4, Greenville 0
|Wednesday's Games
Greensboro 9, Asheville 2
Hickory 9, Rome 3
Wilmington 2, Aberdeen 1
Hudson Valley 4, Winston-Salem 3
Jersey Shore 5, Brooklyn 3
Bowling Green 13, Greenville 2
|Thursday's Games
Asheville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
