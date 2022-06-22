All Times EDT
North Division
x-clinched playoff
WLPct.GB
x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)4322.662
Wilmington (Washington)3430.531
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)3332.50810
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2936.44614
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2737.42215½
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)2540.38518
South Division
WLPct.GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)4024.625
Hickory (Texas)3827.585
Rome (Atlanta)3530.538
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)3332.508
Greenville (Boston)2639.40014½
Asheville (Houston)2539.38515
Tuesday's Games

Asheville 12, Greensboro 6, 10 innings

Wilmington 7, Aberdeen 3

Winston-Salem 7, Hudson Valley 3

Hickory 12, Rome 6

Brooklyn 4, Jersey Shore 3

Bowling Green 4, Greenville 0

Wednesday's Games

Greensboro 9, Asheville 2

Hickory 9, Rome 3

Wilmington 2, Aberdeen 1

Hudson Valley 4, Winston-Salem 3

Jersey Shore 5, Brooklyn 3

Bowling Green 13, Greenville 2

Thursday's Games

Asheville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

