North Division
WLPct.GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore)207.741
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)1513.536
Wilmington (Washington)1414.500
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)1315.464
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)1216.429
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1017.37010
South Division
WLPct.GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)1711.607
Rome (Atlanta)1613.552
Hickory (Texas)1513.5362
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)1513.5362
Greenville (Boston)1316.448
Asheville (Houston)820.2869
Wednesday's Games

Jersey Shore 9, Bowling Green 3

Asheville 4, Greenville 3

Rome 3, Winston-Salem 0

Hickory 8, Greensboro 3

Brooklyn 5, Wilmington 4

Brooklyn 5, Aberdeen 5

Thursday's Games

Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Friday's Games

Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Greensboro at Hickory, 5 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Rome, 6 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

