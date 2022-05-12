|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|20
|7
|.741
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|15
|13
|.536
|5½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|14
|14
|.500
|6½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|13
|15
|.464
|7½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|12
|16
|.429
|8½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|10
|17
|.370
|10
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|17
|11
|.607
|—
|Rome (Atlanta)
|16
|13
|.552
|1½
|Hickory (Texas)
|15
|13
|.536
|2
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|15
|13
|.536
|2
|Greenville (Boston)
|13
|16
|.448
|4½
|Asheville (Houston)
|8
|20
|.286
|9
|Wednesday's Games
Jersey Shore 9, Bowling Green 3
Asheville 4, Greenville 3
Rome 3, Winston-Salem 0
Hickory 8, Greensboro 3
Brooklyn 5, Wilmington 4
Brooklyn 5, Aberdeen 5
|Thursday's Games
Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Rome, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Rome, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Greensboro at Hickory, 5 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Rome, 6 p.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Greenville at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
