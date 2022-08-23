|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|27
|20
|.574
|—
|x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|26
|22
|.542
|1½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|26
|22
|.542
|1½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|23
|25
|.479
|4½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|21
|24
|.467
|5
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|19
|29
|.396
|8½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rome (Atlanta)
|31
|15
|.674
|—
|x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|27
|20
|.574
|4½
|Asheville (Houston)
|23
|24
|.489
|8½
|Hickory (Texas)
|23
|25
|.479
|9
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|20
|28
|.417
|12
|Greenville (Boston)
|17
|29
|.370
|14
|Sunday's Games
Wilmington 2, Jersey Shore 1
Greensboro at Rome, ppd.
Hudson Valley 9, Brooklyn 3, 10 innings
Greenville 9, Bowling Green 4
Aberdeen 4, Asheville 2
Winston-Salem 10, Hickory 8
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Asheville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Asheville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
