All Times EDT
North Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2720.574
x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)2622.542
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2622.542
Wilmington (Washington)2325.479
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2124.4675
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1929.396
South Division
WLPct.GB
Rome (Atlanta)3115.674
x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2720.574
Asheville (Houston)2324.489
Hickory (Texas)2325.4799
Winston-Salem (CWS)2028.41712
Greenville (Boston)1729.37014
Sunday's Games

Wilmington 2, Jersey Shore 1

Greensboro at Rome, ppd.

Hudson Valley 9, Brooklyn 3, 10 innings

Greenville 9, Bowling Green 4

Aberdeen 4, Asheville 2

Winston-Salem 10, Hickory 8

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Asheville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Asheville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

