|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|18
|13
|.581
|—
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|18
|14
|.563
|½
|x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|16
|15
|.516
|2
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|16
|15
|.516
|2
|Wilmington (Washington)
|16
|15
|.516
|2½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|10
|22
|.313
|8½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rome (Atlanta)
|21
|11
|.656
|—
|x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|19
|12
|.613
|1½
|Asheville (Houston)
|15
|15
|.500
|5
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|15
|17
|.469
|6
|Hickory (Texas)
|14
|18
|.438
|7
|Greenville (Boston)
|10
|20
|.333
|10
|Wednesday's Games
Hudson Valley 7, Jersey Shore 2
Winston-Salem 8, Brooklyn 0
Aberdeen 7, Wilmington 4
Rome 6, Greenville 5
Hickory 7, Asheville 6, 10 innings
Greensboro 8, Bowling Green 7
|Thursday's Games
Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m.
Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m.
Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
