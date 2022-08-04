All Times EDT
North Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)1813.581
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)1814.563½
x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)1615.5162
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)1615.5162
Wilmington (Washington)1615.516
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1022.313
South Division
WLPct.GB
Rome (Atlanta)2111.656
x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)1912.613
Asheville (Houston)1515.5005
Winston-Salem (CWS)1517.4696
Hickory (Texas)1418.4387
Greenville (Boston)1020.33310
Wednesday's Games

Hudson Valley 7, Jersey Shore 2

Winston-Salem 8, Brooklyn 0

Aberdeen 7, Wilmington 4

Rome 6, Greenville 5

Hickory 7, Asheville 6, 10 innings

Greensboro 8, Bowling Green 7

Thursday's Games

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Friday's Games

Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

