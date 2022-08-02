All Times EDT
North Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)1813.581
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)1713.567½
Wilmington (Washington)1615.5162
x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)1515.500
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)1515.500
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1021.3238
South Division
WLPct.GB
Rome (Atlanta)2011.645
x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)1911.633½
Asheville (Houston)1415.4835
Hickory (Texas)1417.4526
Winston-Salem (CWS)1417.4526
Greenville (Boston)1019.3459
Sunday's Games

Wilmington 4, Jersey Shore 0

Aberdeen 10, Asheville 9, 10 innings

Winston-Salem 8, Greensboro 4

Brooklyn 7, Hudson Valley 0

Hickory 11, Rome 10

Greenville 7, Bowling Green 6

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Hudson Valley 8, Jersey Shore 2

Wilmington 9, Aberdeen 8, 13 innings

Rome 10, Greenville 5

Asheville 6, Hickory 5, 10 innings

Winston-Salem 4, Brooklyn 2

Bowling Green 11, Greensboro 6

Wednesday's Games

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 11:05 a.m.

Winston-Salem at Brooklyn, Noon

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

