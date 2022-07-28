|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|15
|10
|.600
|—
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|15
|11
|.577
|½
|x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|14
|12
|.538
|1½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|13
|12
|.520
|2
|Wilmington (Washington)
|13
|12
|.520
|2
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|7
|18
|.280
|8
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rome (Atlanta)
|17
|9
|.654
|—
|x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|16
|9
|.640
|½
|Hickory (Texas)
|12
|14
|.462
|5
|Asheville (Houston)
|11
|14
|.440
|5½
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|11
|15
|.423
|6
|Greenville (Boston)
|8
|16
|.333
|8
|Wednesday's Games
Wilmington 6, Jersey Shore 5
Greensboro 19, Winston-Salem 5
Asheville 8, Aberdeen 3
Hickory 14, Rome 6
Brooklyn 6, Hudson Valley 2
Bowling Green 3, Greenville 1
|Thursday's Games
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Aberdeen at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Aberdeen at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
