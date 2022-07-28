All Times EDT
North Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)1510.600
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)1511.577½
x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)1412.538
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)1312.5202
Wilmington (Washington)1312.5202
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)718.2808
South Division
WLPct.GB
Rome (Atlanta)179.654
x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)169.640½
Hickory (Texas)1214.4625
Asheville (Houston)1114.440
Winston-Salem (CWS)1115.4236
Greenville (Boston)816.3338
Wednesday's Games

Wilmington 6, Jersey Shore 5

Greensboro 19, Winston-Salem 5

Asheville 8, Aberdeen 3

Hickory 14, Rome 6

Brooklyn 6, Hudson Valley 2

Bowling Green 3, Greenville 1

Thursday's Games

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Aberdeen at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Aberdeen at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

