|North Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|24
|18
|.571
|—
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|24
|19
|.558
|½
|x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|23
|20
|.535
|1½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|20
|23
|.465
|4½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|19
|23
|.452
|5
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|17
|26
|.395
|7½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rome (Atlanta)
|30
|13
|.698
|—
|x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|25
|17
|.595
|4½
|Asheville (Houston)
|21
|21
|.500
|8½
|Hickory (Texas)
|19
|24
|.442
|11
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|19
|24
|.442
|11
|Greenville (Boston)
|14
|27
|.341
|15
|Sunday's Games
Bowling Green 4, Winston-Salem 2
Brooklyn 6, Wilmington 5
Rome 13, Asheville 3
Jersey Shore 4, Greensboro 0
Aberdeen 6, Hudson Valley 5
Greenville 6, Hickory 4
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Aberdeen 2, Asheville 1, 1st game
Asheville 11, Aberdeen 4, 2nd game
Hudson Valley 7, Brooklyn 4
Hickory 15, Winston-Salem 1
Rome 6, Greensboro 5, 10 innings
Jersey Shore 2, Wilmington 1
Greenville 7, Bowling Green 5
|Wednesday's Games
Greensboro at Rome, 7 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Greensboro at Rome, 7 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
