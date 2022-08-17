All Times EDT
North Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2418.571
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2419.558½
x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)2320.535
Wilmington (Washington)2023.465
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)1923.4525
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1726.395
South Division
WLPct.GB
Rome (Atlanta)3013.698
x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2517.595
Asheville (Houston)2121.500
Hickory (Texas)1924.44211
Winston-Salem (CWS)1924.44211
Greenville (Boston)1427.34115
Sunday's Games

Bowling Green 4, Winston-Salem 2

Brooklyn 6, Wilmington 5

Rome 13, Asheville 3

Jersey Shore 4, Greensboro 0

Aberdeen 6, Hudson Valley 5

Greenville 6, Hickory 4

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Aberdeen 2, Asheville 1, 1st game

Asheville 11, Aberdeen 4, 2nd game

Hudson Valley 7, Brooklyn 4

Hickory 15, Winston-Salem 1

Rome 6, Greensboro 5, 10 innings

Jersey Shore 2, Wilmington 1

Greenville 7, Bowling Green 5

Wednesday's Games

Greensboro at Rome, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Greensboro at Rome, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

