North Division
WLPct.GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2212.647
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2014.5882
Wilmington (Washington)1815.545
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1416.4676
Aberdeen (Baltimore)1319.4068
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)1120.355
South Division
WLPct.GB
Winston-Salem (CWS)239.719
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)1715.5316
Rome (Atlanta)1617.485
Greenville (Boston)1518.455
Asheville (Houston)1319.40610
Hickory (Texas)1220.37511
Tuesday's Games

Wilmington 8, Jersey Shore 3

Hudson Valley 9, Brooklyn 6

Asheville 6, Greensboro 4

Rome 7, Hickory 3

Winston-Salem 8, Aberdeen 7, 5 innings

Greenville 10, Bowling Green 4

Wednesday's Games

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 11:05 a.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 11:05 a.m.

Greensboro at Asheville, 11:05 a.m.

Rome at Hickory, 6 p.m.

Aberdeen at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Rome at Hickory, 11 a.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 6:35 p.m.

Greensboro at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Aberdeen at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 6:35 p.m.

Greensboro at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

