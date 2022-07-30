All Times EDT
North Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)1611.593
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)1612.571½
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)1413.5192
x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)1414.500
Wilmington (Washington)1414.500
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)919.321
South Division
WLPct.GB
Rome (Atlanta)1810.643
x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)1710.630½
Asheville (Houston)1314.481
Hickory (Texas)1315.4645
Winston-Salem (CWS)1216.4296
Greenville (Boston)917.3468
Thursday's Games

Wilmington, 3,Jersey Shore 1, 1st game

Jersey Shore 2, Wilmington 0, 2nd game, susp. top of 5th

Winston-Salem 7, Greensboro 5, 11 innings

Asheville 7, Aberdeen 6

Hickory 6, Rome 1

Hudson Valley 5, Brooklyn 2

Greenville 6, Bowling Green 5

Friday's Games

Greensboro 6, Winston-Salem 4

Jersey Shore 2, Wilmington 0, 1st game

Jersey Shore 3, Wilmington 0, 2nd game

Asheville 17, Aberdeen 3

Rome 5, Hickory 3

Brooklyn 5, Hudson Valley 1

Bowling Green 10, Greenville 2

Saturday's Games

Rome at Hickory, 5 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you