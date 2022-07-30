|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|16
|11
|.593
|—
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|16
|12
|.571
|½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|14
|13
|.519
|2
|x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|14
|14
|.500
|2½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|14
|14
|.500
|2½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|9
|19
|.321
|7½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rome (Atlanta)
|18
|10
|.643
|—
|x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|17
|10
|.630
|½
|Asheville (Houston)
|13
|14
|.481
|4½
|Hickory (Texas)
|13
|15
|.464
|5
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|12
|16
|.429
|6
|Greenville (Boston)
|9
|17
|.346
|8
|Thursday's Games
Wilmington, 3,Jersey Shore 1, 1st game
Jersey Shore 2, Wilmington 0, 2nd game, susp. top of 5th
Winston-Salem 7, Greensboro 5, 11 innings
Asheville 7, Aberdeen 6
Hickory 6, Rome 1
Hudson Valley 5, Brooklyn 2
Greenville 6, Bowling Green 5
|Friday's Games
Greensboro 6, Winston-Salem 4
Jersey Shore 2, Wilmington 0, 1st game
Jersey Shore 3, Wilmington 0, 2nd game
Asheville 17, Aberdeen 3
Rome 5, Hickory 3
Brooklyn 5, Hudson Valley 1
Bowling Green 10, Greenville 2
|Saturday's Games
Rome at Hickory, 5 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Bowling Green at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.