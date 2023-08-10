|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|24
|14
|.615
|—
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|22
|17
|.564
|2
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|19
|19
|.500
|4½
|x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|19
|20
|.487
|5
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|18
|20
|.474
|5½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|13
|26
|.333
|11
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hickory (Texas)
|27
|11
|.711
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|24
|14
|.632
|3
|x-Greenville (Boston)
|18
|21
|.462
|9½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|18
|21
|.462
|9½
|Asheville (Houston)
|16
|23
|.410
|11½
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|13
|24
|.351
|13½
|Wednesday's Games
Brooklyn 5, Aberdeen 3
Asheville 9, Hickory 3
Rome 9, Winston-Salem 8
Greensboro 14, Greenville 4
Jersey Shore 9, Hudson Valley 3
Wilmington at Bowling Green, ppd.
|Thursday's Games
Bowling Green 2, Wilmington 1, 1st game
Bowling Green 2, Wilmington 1, 2nd game
Hickory 5, Asheville 3
Aberdeen 4, Brooklyn 0
Rome 8, Winston-Salem 7
Greensboro 8, Greenville 7, 10 innings
Jersey Shore 2, Hudson Valley 1
|Friday's Games
Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Rome, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Winston-Salem at Rome, 5 p.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Hickory at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.