North Division
WLPct.GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore)135.722
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)108.5563
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)99.5004
Wilmington (Washington)99.5004
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)711.3896
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)612.3337
South Division
WLPct.GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)135.722
Rome (Atlanta)117.6112
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)117.6112
Hickory (Texas)99.5004
Greenville (Boston)711.3896
Asheville (Houston)315.16710
Thursday's Games

Winston-Salem 7, Asheville 3

Rome 11, Greensboro 0

Hickory 4, Greenville 3

Bowling Green 7, Brooklyn 6

Wilmington 2, Hudson Valley 0

Aberdeen 4, Jersey Shore 0

Friday's Games

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Greensboro at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Bowling Green at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Greensboro at Rome, 6 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Rome, 2 p.m.

Bowling Green at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 3 p.m.

