|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|10
|8
|.556
|3
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|9
|9
|.500
|4
|Wilmington (Washington)
|9
|9
|.500
|4
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|7
|11
|.389
|6
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|6
|12
|.333
|7
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|Rome (Atlanta)
|11
|7
|.611
|2
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|11
|7
|.611
|2
|Hickory (Texas)
|9
|9
|.500
|4
|Greenville (Boston)
|7
|11
|.389
|6
|Asheville (Houston)
|3
|15
|.167
|10
|Thursday's Games
Winston-Salem 7, Asheville 3
Rome 11, Greensboro 0
Hickory 4, Greenville 3
Bowling Green 7, Brooklyn 6
Wilmington 2, Hudson Valley 0
Aberdeen 4, Jersey Shore 0
|Friday's Games
Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Greensboro at Rome, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Bowling Green at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Greensboro at Rome, 6 p.m.
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.
Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Winston-Salem at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Rome, 2 p.m.
Bowling Green at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.
Greenville at Hickory, 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.