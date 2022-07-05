|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|6
|4
|.600
|—
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|5
|5
|.500
|1
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|5
|5
|500
|1
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|5
|5
|.500
|1
|Wilmington (Washington)
|4
|5
|.444
|1½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|2
|7
|.222
|3½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Rome (Atlanta)
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|Asheville (Houston)
|5
|4
|.556
|1½
|x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|5
|4
|.556
|1½
|Hickory (Texas)
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|Greenville (Boston)
|3
|7
|.300
|4
|Monday's Games
Winston-Salem 5, Wilmington 1
Greesboro 11, Greenville 4
Aberdeen 3, Brooklyn 1
Rome 2, Asheville 1
Hudson Valley 8, Jersey Shore 0
Bowling Green 4, Hickory 3
|Tuesday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Wednesday's Games
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 11:05 a.m.
Greenville at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.
Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Greenville at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.
Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:35 p.m.
Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
