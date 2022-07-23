All Times EDT
North Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)148.636
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)1310.565
x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)1211.522
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)1111.5003
Wilmington (Washington)1111.5003
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)616.2738
South Division
WLPct.GB
Rome (Atlanta)167.696
x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)139.591
Winston-Salem (CWS)1112.4785
Asheville (Houston)1011.455
Hickory (Texas)914.3917
Greenville (Boston)813.3817
Friday's Games

Greensboro 12, Hickory 10

Wilmington 6, Hudson Valley 5, 10 innings

Rome 3, Winston-Salem 2

Brooklyn 10, Jersey Shore 3

Aberdeen 9, Greenville 6

Bowling Green 4, Asheville 2

Saturday's Games

Winston-Salem 9, Rome 6

Greensboro 7, Hickory 6

Hudson Valley 3, Wilmington 0

Brooklyn 9, Jersey Shore 7

Greenville 8, Aberdeen 6

Bowling Green 7, Asheville 1

Sunday's Games

Rome at Winston-Salem, 1 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Hickory at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

