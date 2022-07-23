|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|14
|8
|.636
|—
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|13
|10
|.565
|1½
|x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|12
|11
|.522
|2½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|11
|11
|.500
|3
|Wilmington (Washington)
|11
|11
|.500
|3
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|6
|16
|.273
|8
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rome (Atlanta)
|16
|7
|.696
|—
|x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|13
|9
|.591
|2½
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|11
|12
|.478
|5
|Asheville (Houston)
|10
|11
|.455
|5½
|Hickory (Texas)
|9
|14
|.391
|7
|Greenville (Boston)
|8
|13
|.381
|7
|Friday's Games
Greensboro 12, Hickory 10
Wilmington 6, Hudson Valley 5, 10 innings
Rome 3, Winston-Salem 2
Brooklyn 10, Jersey Shore 3
Aberdeen 9, Greenville 6
Bowling Green 4, Asheville 2
|Saturday's Games
Winston-Salem 9, Rome 6
Greensboro 7, Hickory 6
Hudson Valley 3, Wilmington 0
Brooklyn 9, Jersey Shore 7
Greenville 8, Aberdeen 6
Bowling Green 7, Asheville 1
|Sunday's Games
Rome at Winston-Salem, 1 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.
Hickory at Greensboro, 2 p.m.
Asheville at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.