All Times EDT
North Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2620.565
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2520.556½
x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)2521.5431
Wilmington (Washington)2224.4784
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2024.4555
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1828.3918
South Division
WLPct.GB
Rome (Atlanta)3114.689
x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2718.6004
Asheville (Houston)2223.4899
Hickory (Texas)2224.467
Winston-Salem (CWS)1927.41312½
Greenville (Boston)1529.34115½
Thursday's Games

Greensboro 3, Rome 1

Hickory 7, Winston-Salem 0

Hudson Valley 11, Brooklyn 4

Jersey Shore 3, Wilmington 2

Aberdeen 12, Asheville 1

Bowling Green 5, Greenville 1

Friday's Games

Greensboro at Rome, ppd.

Hickory 4, Winston-Salem 3

Brooklyn 3, Hudson Valley 2

Wilmington 4, Jersey Shore 1

Asheville 14, Aberdeen 7

Bowling Green 12, Greenville 10

Saturday's Games

Greensboro at Rome, 2, 4 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Asheville at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Rome, 2 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Greenville at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.

Asheville at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you