|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|26
|20
|.565
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|25
|20
|.556
|½
|x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|25
|21
|.543
|1
|Wilmington (Washington)
|22
|24
|.478
|4
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|20
|24
|.455
|5
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|18
|28
|.391
|8
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rome (Atlanta)
|31
|14
|.689
|—
|x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|27
|18
|.600
|4
|Asheville (Houston)
|22
|23
|.489
|9
|Hickory (Texas)
|22
|24
|.467
|9½
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|19
|27
|.413
|12½
|Greenville (Boston)
|15
|29
|.341
|15½
|Thursday's Games
Greensboro 3, Rome 1
Hickory 7, Winston-Salem 0
Hudson Valley 11, Brooklyn 4
Jersey Shore 3, Wilmington 2
Aberdeen 12, Asheville 1
Bowling Green 5, Greenville 1
|Friday's Games
Greensboro at Rome, ppd.
Hickory 4, Winston-Salem 3
Brooklyn 3, Hudson Valley 2
Wilmington 4, Jersey Shore 1
Asheville 14, Aberdeen 7
Bowling Green 12, Greenville 10
|Saturday's Games
Greensboro at Rome, 2, 4 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Asheville at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Rome, 2 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Greenville at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.
Asheville at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Hickory, 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.