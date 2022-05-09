All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore)196.760
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)1412.538
Wilmington (Washington)1313.500
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)1214.462
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)1115.423
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)916.36010
South Division
WLPct.GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)1610.615
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)1511.5771
Hickory (Texas)1412.5382
Rome (Atlanta)1413.519
Greenville (Boston)1314.481
Asheville (Houston)620.23110
Sunday's Games

Aberdeen 4, Brooklyn 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Aberdeen 5, Brooklyn 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Hickory 4 Winston-Salem 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Winston-Salem 5, Hickory 1, 2nd game

Wilmington 6, Bowling Green 5, 9 innings, 1st game

Bowling Green 2, Wilmington 1, 8 innings, 2nd game

Hudson Valley 2, Jersey Shore 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Jersey Shore 4, Hudson Valley 0, 7 innings, 2nd ganme

Asheville 5, Greensboro 2, 10 innings

Greenville 10, Rome 3

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Winston-Salem at Rome, 11 a.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Bowling Green, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Jersey Shore at Bowling Green, 12:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

