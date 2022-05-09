|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|19
|6
|.760
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|14
|12
|.538
|5½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|13
|13
|.500
|6½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|12
|14
|.462
|7½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|11
|15
|.423
|8½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|9
|16
|.360
|10
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|16
|10
|.615
|—
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|15
|11
|.577
|1
|Hickory (Texas)
|14
|12
|.538
|2
|Rome (Atlanta)
|14
|13
|.519
|2½
|Greenville (Boston)
|13
|14
|.481
|3½
|Asheville (Houston)
|6
|20
|.231
|10
|Sunday's Games
Aberdeen 4, Brooklyn 3, 7 innings, 1st game
Aberdeen 5, Brooklyn 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Hickory 4 Winston-Salem 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Winston-Salem 5, Hickory 1, 2nd game
Wilmington 6, Bowling Green 5, 9 innings, 1st game
Bowling Green 2, Wilmington 1, 8 innings, 2nd game
Hudson Valley 2, Jersey Shore 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Jersey Shore 4, Hudson Valley 0, 7 innings, 2nd ganme
Asheville 5, Greensboro 2, 10 innings
Greenville 10, Rome 3
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Winston-Salem at Rome, 11 a.m.
Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Bowling Green, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Jersey Shore at Bowling Green, 12:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Rome, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Asheville, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
