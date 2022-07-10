|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|8
|6
|.571
|1
|Wilmington (Washington)
|7
|6
|.538
|1½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|7
|7
|.500
|2
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|7
|7
|.500
|2
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|2
|11
|.154
|6½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rome (Atlanta)
|10
|4
|.714
|—
|x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|8
|5
|.615
|1½
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|8
|6
|.571
|2
|Hickory (Texas)
|6
|8
|.429
|4
|Asheville (Houston)
|5
|8
|.385
|4½
|Greenville (Boston)
|5
|9
|.357
|5
|Friday's Games
Greesboro 14, Greenville 2
Rome 11, Asheville 5
Wilmington 4, Winston-Salem 1
Aberdeen 4, Brooklyn 2
Hudson Valley 6, Jersey Shore 3
Bowling Green 7, Hickory
|Saturday's Games
Winston-Salem 5, Wilmington 0
Hudson Valley 6, Jersey Shore 2
Rome 11, Asheville 0
Greenville 7, Greesboro 1
Aberdeen 7, Brooklyn 5
Hickory 4, Bowling Green 0, 10 innings, No-Hitter
|Sunday's Games
Wilmington at Winston-Salem, 1 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.
Asheville at Rome, 2 p.m.
Greenville at Greesboro, 2 p.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Hickory at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Greenville at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.