All Times EDT
North Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)95.643
x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)86.5711
Wilmington (Washington)76.538
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)77.5002
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)77.5002
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)211.154
South Division
WLPct.GB
Rome (Atlanta)104.714
x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)85.615
Winston-Salem (CWS)86.5712
Hickory (Texas)68.4294
Asheville (Houston)58.385
Greenville (Boston)59.3575
Friday's Games

Greesboro 14, Greenville 2

Rome 11, Asheville 5

Wilmington 4, Winston-Salem 1

Aberdeen 4, Brooklyn 2

Hudson Valley 6, Jersey Shore 3

Bowling Green 7, Hickory

Saturday's Games

Winston-Salem 5, Wilmington 0

Hudson Valley 6, Jersey Shore 2

Rome 11, Asheville 0

Greenville 7, Greesboro 1

Aberdeen 7, Brooklyn 5

Hickory 4, Bowling Green 0, 10 innings, No-Hitter

Sunday's Games

Wilmington at Winston-Salem, 1 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 2 p.m.

Greenville at Greesboro, 2 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Hickory at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Greenville at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

