|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|29
|12
|.707
|—
|Wilmington (Washington)
|21
|19
|.525
|7½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|20
|22
|.476
|9½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|19
|21
|.475
|9½
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|19
|22
|.463
|10
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|14
|26
|.350
|14½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|25
|17
|.595
|—
|Hickory (Texas)
|25
|18
|.581
|½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|24
|18
|.571
|1
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|21
|22
|.488
|4½
|Greenville (Boston)
|17
|25
|.405
|8
|Asheville (Houston)
|15
|27
|.357
|10
|Friday's Games
Asheville 3, Greensboro 0, 1st game
Greensboro 3, Asheville 1, 2nd game
Aberdeen 5, Wilmington 4
Greenville at Jersey Shore, ppd. to May 28
Winston-Salem 5, Hickory 2
Rome 12, Hudson Valley 10
Brooklyn 20, Bowling Green 6
|Saturday's Games
Greenville at Jersey Shore, 2, 4:05 p.m.
Rome at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Aberdeen at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.
Greenville at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.
Rome at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Hickory, 3 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Wilmington at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.
Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Greenville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.