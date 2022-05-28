All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore)2912.707
Wilmington (Washington)2119.525
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2022.476
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)1921.475
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)1922.46310
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1426.35014½
South Division
WLPct.GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2517.595
Hickory (Texas)2518.581½
Rome (Atlanta)2418.5711
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)2122.488
Greenville (Boston)1725.4058
Asheville (Houston)1527.35710
Friday's Games

Asheville 3, Greensboro 0, 1st game

Greensboro 3, Asheville 1, 2nd game

Aberdeen 5, Wilmington 4

Greenville at Jersey Shore, ppd. to May 28

Winston-Salem 5, Hickory 2

Rome 12, Hudson Valley 10

Brooklyn 20, Bowling Green 6

Saturday's Games

Greenville at Jersey Shore, 2, 4:05 p.m.

Rome at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Greenville at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Rome at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Wilmington at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Greenville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

