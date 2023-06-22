All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)3927.591
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)3628.5632
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)3530.538
Aberdeen (Baltimore)3232.5006
Wilmington (Washington)2935.4539
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2837.43110½
South Division
WLPct.GB
Greenville (Boston)3630.545
Winston-Salem (CWS)3429.540½
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)3130.508
Rome (Atlanta)3036.4556
Hickory (Texas)2734.443
Asheville (Houston)2635.426
Wednesday's Games

Greensboro 11, Winston-Salem 2

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 2, canc.

Hickory 7, Asheville 4

Hudson Valley 8, Brooklyn 3

Jersey Shore 6, Rome 2

Bowling Green 17, Greenville 2

Thursday's Games

Greensboro 8, Winston-Salem 1

Aberdeen 6, Wilmington 5, 10 innings

Hickory at Asheville, canc.

Brooklyn 5, Hudson Valley 1

Rome 4, Jersey Shore 2

Bowling Green 8, Greenville 0

Friday's Games

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Rome at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Hickory at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Rome at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

