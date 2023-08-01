All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2011.645
Aberdeen (Baltimore)1713.567
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1615.5164
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)1516.4845
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)1317.433
Wilmington (Washington)1219.3878
South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)2010.667
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)1813.581
Asheville (Houston)1417.452
x-Greenville (Boston)1417.452
Rome (Atlanta)1417.452
Winston-Salem (CWS)1119.3679
Sunday's Games

Jersey Shore 4, Aberdeen 3, 10 innings, 1st game

Jersey Shore 4, Aberdeen 1, 2nd game

Asheville 6, Rome 5

Brooklyn 11, Wilmington 7

Hudson Valley 6, Hickory 0

Winston-Salem 7, Greensboro 2

Greenville 8, Bowling Green 2

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Greensboro 4, Asheville 2

Wilmington 8, Hudson Valley 4

Bowling Green 10, Winston-Salem 2

Rome 2, Greenville 1

Jersey Shore 6, Brooklyn 3

Hickory 5, Aberdeen 2

Wednesday's Games

Asheville at Greensboro, noon

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 12:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Asheville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

