All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore)51.833
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)41.800½
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)32.600
Wilmington (Washington)32.600
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)15.1674
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)05.000
South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)601.000
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)32.600
x-Greenville (Boston)32.600
Rome (Atlanta)23.400
Winston-Salem (CWS)24.3334
Asheville (Houston)05.000
Wednesday's Games

Hickory 6, Greensboro 2

Greenville 11, Asheville 6

Jersey Shore 8, Brooklyn 2

Rome 1, Bowling Green 0

Wilmington 5, Hudson Valley 2

Aberdeen 8, Winston-Salem 3

Thursday's Games

Greenville 6, Asheville 1

Brooklyn 4, Jersey Shore 1

Hickory 7, Greensboro 0

Bowling Green 7, Rome 3

Wilmington 4, Hudson Valley 1

Aberdeen 6, Winston-Salem 2

Friday's Games

Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Bowling Green at Rome, 5 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

