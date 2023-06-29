|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|4
|1
|.800
|½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|0
|5
|.000
|4½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hickory (Texas)
|6
|0
|1.000
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|3
|2
|.600
|2½
|x-Greenville (Boston)
|3
|2
|.600
|2½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|2
|3
|.400
|3½
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|Asheville (Houston)
|0
|5
|.000
|5½
|Wednesday's Games
Hickory 6, Greensboro 2
Greenville 11, Asheville 6
Jersey Shore 8, Brooklyn 2
Rome 1, Bowling Green 0
Wilmington 5, Hudson Valley 2
Aberdeen 8, Winston-Salem 3
|Thursday's Games
Greenville 6, Asheville 1
Brooklyn 4, Jersey Shore 1
Hickory 7, Greensboro 0
Bowling Green 7, Rome 3
Wilmington 4, Hudson Valley 1
Aberdeen 6, Winston-Salem 2
|Friday's Games
Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Bowling Green at Rome, 5 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Greenville at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
