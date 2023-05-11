All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)1911.633
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)1812.6001
Wilmington (Washington)1415.483
Aberdeen (Baltimore)1315.4645
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1214.4625
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)1116.407
South Division
WLPct.GB
Winston-Salem (CWS)208.714
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)1414.5006
Rome (Atlanta)1415.483
Greenville (Boston)1316.448
Hickory (Texas)1216.4298
Asheville (Houston)1018.35710
Wednesday's Games

Greensboro 8, Jersey Shore 4

Rome 3, Asheville 1, 1st Game

Asheville 5, Rome 4, 2nd game

Bowling Green 5, Hickory 2

Winston-Salem 9, Greenville 5

Wilmington 7, Brooklyn 1, 1st game

Wilmington 7, Brooklyn 4, 2nd game

Aberdeen 3, Hudson Valley 2

Thursday's Games

Greensboro 4, Jersey Shore 3

Brooklyn 2, Wilmington 1

Rome 9, Asheville 4

Aberdeen 3, Hudson Valley 2

Greenville 11, Winston-Salem 7

Bowling Green 5, Hickory 4

Friday's Games

Jersey Shore at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Asheville at Rome, 5 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

