All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)3224.571
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)3024.5561
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)2926.527
Aberdeen (Baltimore)2728.491
Wilmington (Washington)2629.473
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2332.418
South Division
WLPct.GB
Greenville (Boston)3224.571
Winston-Salem (CWS)3024.5561
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2626.5004
Rome (Atlanta)2630.4646
Asheville (Houston)2428.4626
Hickory (Texas)2131.4029
Friday's Games

Greesboro 6, Wilmington 0

Hickory 4, Rome 2

Greenville 3, Brooklyn 0

Hudson Valley 7, Jersey Shore 4, 10 innings

Asheville 6, Aberdeen 4, 10 innings

Bowling Green 10, Winston-Salem 8

Saturday's Games

Greenville 2, Brooklyn 1, 1st game

Greenville 9, Brooklyn 2, 2nd game

Hickory 7, Rome 0

Wilmington 8, Greesboro 4

Hudson Valley 4, Jersey Shore 0

Aberdeen 11, Asheville 1

Winston-Salem 5, Bowling Green 3

Sunday's Games

Hickory at Rome, 1 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Greenville at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Wilmington at Greesboro, 2 p.m.

Asheville at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Asheville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

