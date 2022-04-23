All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore)103.769
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)85.6152
Wilmington (Washington)76.5383
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)67.4624
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)49.3086
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)49.3086
South Division
WLPct.GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)94.692
Rome (Atlanta)94.692
Greenville (Boston)76.5382
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)76.5382
Hickory (Texas)58.3854
Asheville (Houston)211.1547
Friday's Games

Aberdeen 7, Greensboro 4

Wilmington 10, Hickory 3

Jersey Shore 4, Asheville 3

Brooklyn 6, Hudson Valley 4

Winston-Salem 10, Greenville 4

Rome 7, Bowling Green 2

Saturday's Games

Asheville at Jersey Shore, 4:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hickory at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Hickory at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Asheville at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Greensboro at Rome, 6 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

