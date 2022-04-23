|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|8
|5
|.615
|2
|Wilmington (Washington)
|7
|6
|.538
|3
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|6
|7
|.462
|4
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|4
|9
|.308
|6
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|4
|9
|.308
|6
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|Rome (Atlanta)
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|Greenville (Boston)
|7
|6
|.538
|2
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|7
|6
|.538
|2
|Hickory (Texas)
|5
|8
|.385
|4
|Asheville (Houston)
|2
|11
|.154
|7
|Friday's Games
Aberdeen 7, Greensboro 4
Wilmington 10, Hickory 3
Jersey Shore 4, Asheville 3
Brooklyn 6, Hudson Valley 4
Winston-Salem 10, Greenville 4
Rome 7, Bowling Green 2
|Saturday's Games
Asheville at Jersey Shore, 4:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Hickory at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Hickory at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.
Asheville at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Greensboro, 2 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Greensboro at Rome, 6 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
