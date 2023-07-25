|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|16
|7
|.696
|—
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|17
|8
|.680
|—
|x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|12
|13
|.480
|5
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|10
|14
|.417
|6½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|9
|15
|.375
|7½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|9
|16
|.360
|8
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hickory (Texas)
|17
|7
|.708
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|13
|12
|.520
|4½
|x-Greenville (Boston)
|13
|12
|.520
|4½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|12
|13
|.480
|5½
|Asheville (Houston)
|10
|15
|.400
|7½
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|9
|15
|.375
|8
|Sunday's Games
Hickory 6, Rome 3, 10 innings
Greensboro 8, Wilmington 1
Jersey Shore 7, Winston-Salem 5
Brooklyn 7, Hudson Valley 4
Aberdeen 8, Bowling Green 4
Greenville 4, Asheville 3, 10 innings
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, ppd.
Greensboro 13, Winston-Salem 2
Asheville 13, Rome 7
Wilmington 11, Brooklyn 9, 10 innings
Hudson Valley 16, Hickory 5
Greenville 7, Bowling Green 4
|Wednesday's Games
Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 2, 11:05 a.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, noon
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, noon
Rome at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Rome at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.