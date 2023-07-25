All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore)167.696
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)178.680
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)1213.4805
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1014.417
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)915.375
Wilmington (Washington)916.3608
South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)177.708
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)1312.520
x-Greenville (Boston)1312.520
Rome (Atlanta)1213.480
Asheville (Houston)1015.400
Winston-Salem (CWS)915.3758
Sunday's Games

Hickory 6, Rome 3, 10 innings

Greensboro 8, Wilmington 1

Jersey Shore 7, Winston-Salem 5

Brooklyn 7, Hudson Valley 4

Aberdeen 8, Bowling Green 4

Greenville 4, Asheville 3, 10 innings

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, ppd.

Greensboro 13, Winston-Salem 2

Asheville 13, Rome 7

Wilmington 11, Brooklyn 9, 10 innings

Hudson Valley 16, Hickory 5

Greenville 7, Bowling Green 4

Wednesday's Games

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 2, 11:05 a.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, noon

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, noon

Rome at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Rome at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you