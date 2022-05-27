All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore)2812.700
Wilmington (Washington)2118.538
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)1921.4759
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)1922.463
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)1821.462
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1426.35014
South Division
WLPct.GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2516.610
Hickory (Texas)2517.595½
Rome (Atlanta)2418.571
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)2022.476
Greenville (Boston)1725.405
Asheville (Houston)1426.35010½
Thursday's Games

Hickory 12, Winston-Salem 5

Greenville 7, Jersey Shore 3

Greensboro at Asheville, ppd.

Hudson Valley 8, Rome 6

Aberdeen 5, Wilmington 2

Bowling Green 5, Brooklyn 1

Friday's Games

Greensboro at Asheville, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Greenville at Jersey Shore, 6:35 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Rome at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Greenville at Jersey Shore, 4:05 p.m.

Rome at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Greenville at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Rome at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 3 p.m.

