|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|28
|12
|.700
|—
|Wilmington (Washington)
|21
|18
|.538
|6½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|19
|21
|.475
|9
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|19
|22
|.463
|9½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|18
|21
|.462
|9½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|14
|26
|.350
|14
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|25
|16
|.610
|—
|Hickory (Texas)
|25
|17
|.595
|½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|24
|18
|.571
|1½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|20
|22
|.476
|5½
|Greenville (Boston)
|17
|25
|.405
|8½
|Asheville (Houston)
|14
|26
|.350
|10½
|Thursday's Games
Hickory 12, Winston-Salem 5
Greenville 7, Jersey Shore 3
Greensboro at Asheville, ppd.
Hudson Valley 8, Rome 6
Aberdeen 5, Wilmington 2
Bowling Green 5, Brooklyn 1
|Friday's Games
Greensboro at Asheville, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Greenville at Jersey Shore, 6:35 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Rome at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Greenville at Jersey Shore, 4:05 p.m.
Rome at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Aberdeen at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.
Greenville at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.
Rome at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Hickory, 3 p.m.
