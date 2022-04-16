|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Wilmington (Washington)
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|1
|5
|.167
|3½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Greenville (Boston)
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Rome (Atlanta)
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Hickory (Texas)
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|Asheville (Houston)
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|Friday's Games
Asheville 7, Greenville 5
Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Rome 4, Hudson Valley 3
Bowling Green 4, Hickory 3
Brooklyn 4, Jersey Shore 1
Aberdeen 8, Wilmington 7
|Saturday's Games
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, noon, 1st game
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 2 p.m., 2nd game
Bowling Green at Hickory, 4 p.m., 1st game
Bowling Green at Hickory, 6 p.m.. 2nd game
Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Rome, 6 p.m.
Wilmington at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.
Greenville at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 1 p.m.
Greenville at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Rome, 2 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Wilmington at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Aberdeen at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Hickory at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Asheville at Jersey Shore, 6:35 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 7:05 p.m.
