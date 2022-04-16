All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore)52.714
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)43.5711
Wilmington (Washington)43.5711
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)33.500
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)25.2863
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)15.167
South Division
WLPct.GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)61.857
Greenville (Boston)43.5712
Rome (Atlanta)43.5712
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)43.5712
Hickory (Texas)34.4293
Asheville (Houston)16.1435
Friday's Games

Asheville 7, Greenville 5

Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Rome 4, Hudson Valley 3

Bowling Green 4, Hickory 3

Brooklyn 4, Jersey Shore 1

Aberdeen 8, Wilmington 7

Saturday's Games

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, noon, 1st game

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 2 p.m., 2nd game

Bowling Green at Hickory, 4 p.m., 1st game

Bowling Green at Hickory, 6 p.m.. 2nd game

Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Rome, 6 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 1 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Rome, 2 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Aberdeen at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hickory at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Asheville at Jersey Shore, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

