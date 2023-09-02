|All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
W
L
Pct.
GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
33
25
.569
—
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
33
25
.569
—
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
28
29
.491
4½
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
28
30
.483
5
Aberdeen (Baltimore)
27
30
.474
5½
Wilmington (Washington)
23
35
.397
10
South Division
W
L
Pct.
GB
Hickory (Texas)
37
20
.649
—
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
33
24
.579
4
Rome (Atlanta)
30
28
.517
7½
x-Greenville (Boston)
26
32
.448
11½
Winston-Salem (CWS)
25
31
.446
11½
Asheville (Houston)
22
36
.379
15½
Friday's Games
Hickory 10, Greensboro 8
Wilmington 3, Hudson Valley 2
Bowling Green 5, Asheville 3
Rome 5, Winston-Salem 4
Greenville 3, Brooklyn 0
Aberdeen 7, Jersey Shore 5, 10 innings
Saturday's Games
Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Hickory at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Rome at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Hickory at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Rome at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
