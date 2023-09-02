All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)3325.569
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)3325.569
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2829.491
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2830.4835
Aberdeen (Baltimore)2730.474
Wilmington (Washington)2335.39710
South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)3720.649
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)3324.5794
Rome (Atlanta)3028.517
x-Greenville (Boston)2632.44811½
Winston-Salem (CWS)2531.44611½
Asheville (Houston)2236.37915½
Friday's Games

Hickory 10, Greensboro 8

Wilmington 3, Hudson Valley 2

Bowling Green 5, Asheville 3

Rome 5, Winston-Salem 4

Greenville 3, Brooklyn 0

Aberdeen 7, Jersey Shore 5, 10 innings

Saturday's Games

Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Hickory at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Rome at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Hickory at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Rome at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

