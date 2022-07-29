|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|16
|10
|.15
|—
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|15
|12
|.556
|1½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|14
|12
|.538
|2
|x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|14
|13
|.519
|2½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|13
|13
|.500
|3
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|7
|19
|.269
|9
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rome (Atlanta)
|17
|10
|.630
|—
|x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|16
|10
|.615
|½
|Hickory (Texas)
|13
|14
|.481
|4
|Asheville (Houston)
|12
|14
|.462
|4½
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|12
|15
|.444
|5
|Greenville (Boston)
|9
|16
|.360
|7
|Thursday's Games
Wilmington, 3,Jersey Shore 1, 1st game
Jersey Shore 2, Wilmington 0, 2nd game, susp. top of 5th
Winston-Salem 7, Greensboro 5, 11 innings
Asheville 7, Aberdeen 6
Hickory 6, Rome 1
Hudson Valley 5, Brooklyn 2
Greenville 6, Bowling Green 5
|Friday's Games
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 2, 6:35 p.m.
Aberdeen at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Rome at Hickory, 5 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Bowling Green at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
