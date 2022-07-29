All Times EDT
North Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)1610.15
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)1512.556
Wilmington (Washington)1412.5382
x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)1413.519
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)1313.5003
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)719.2699
South Division
WLPct.GB
Rome (Atlanta)1710.630
x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)1610.615½
Hickory (Texas)1314.4814
Asheville (Houston)1214.462
Winston-Salem (CWS)1215.4445
Greenville (Boston)916.3607
Thursday's Games

Wilmington, 3,Jersey Shore 1, 1st game

Jersey Shore 2, Wilmington 0, 2nd game, susp. top of 5th

Winston-Salem 7, Greensboro 5, 11 innings

Asheville 7, Aberdeen 6

Hickory 6, Rome 1

Hudson Valley 5, Brooklyn 2

Greenville 6, Bowling Green 5

Friday's Games

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 2, 6:35 p.m.

Aberdeen at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Rome at Hickory, 5 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you