|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|38
|18
|.679
|—
|Wilmington (Washington)
|28
|26
|.519
|9
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|28
|29
|.491
|10½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|24
|31
|.436
|13½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|24
|32
|.429
|14
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|22
|34
|.393
|16
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|34
|22
|.607
|—
|Hickory (Texas)
|33
|24
|.579
|1½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|31
|26
|.544
|3½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|30
|27
|.526
|4½
|Greenville (Boston)
|23
|34
|.404
|11½
|Asheville (Houston)
|22
|34
|.393
|12
|Saturday's Games
Winston-Salem 7, Greensboro 3
Wilmington 3, Rome 2
Brooklyn 10, Aberdeen 3
Hudson Valley 1, Jersey Shore 0
Greenville 3, Asheville 2
Hickory 3, Bowling Green 1
|Sunday's Games
Greensboro 11, Winston-Salem 10
Wilmington 7, Rome 1
Brooklyn 5, Aberdeen 2
Hudson Valley 10, Jersey Shore 7
Bowling Green 5, Hickory 4
Greenville 11, Asheville 8
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Hudson Valley at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Rome at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Brooklyn at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 2, 7:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 1:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Wilmington, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Rome at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 2, 7:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.