North Division
WLPct.GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore)3818.679
Wilmington (Washington)2826.5199
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2829.49110½
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2431.43613½
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2432.42914
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)2234.39316
South Division
WLPct.GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)3422.607
Hickory (Texas)3324.579
Rome (Atlanta)3126.544
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)3027.526
Greenville (Boston)2334.40411½
Asheville (Houston)2234.39312
Saturday's Games

Winston-Salem 7, Greensboro 3

Wilmington 3, Rome 2

Brooklyn 10, Aberdeen 3

Hudson Valley 1, Jersey Shore 0

Greenville 3, Asheville 2

Hickory 3, Bowling Green 1

Sunday's Games

Greensboro 11, Winston-Salem 10

Wilmington 7, Rome 1

Brooklyn 5, Aberdeen 2

Hudson Valley 10, Jersey Shore 7

Bowling Green 5, Hickory 4

Greenville 11, Asheville 8

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Hudson Valley at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Rome at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 2, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 1:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Rome at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 2, 7:05 p.m.

