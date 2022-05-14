|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|22
|7
|.759
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|15
|15
|.500
|7½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|14
|14
|.500
|7½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|13
|15
|.464
|8½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|13
|17
|.433
|9½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|10
|19
|.345
|12
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|19
|11
|.633
|—
|Rome (Atlanta)
|18
|13
|.581
|1½
|Hickory (Texas)
|16
|14
|.533
|3
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|15
|15
|.500
|4
|Greenville (Boston)
|13
|18
|.419
|6½
|Asheville (Houston)
|10
|20
|.333
|9
|Friday's Games
Asheville 14, Greenville 7
Rome 5, Winston-Salem 4
Hickory 3, Greensboro 0
Wilmington at Brooklyn, ppd.
Aberdeen 8, Hudson Valley 3
Bowling Green 2, Jersey Shore 1
|Saturday's Games
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 2, 4 p.m.
Greensboro at Hickory, 5 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Rome, 6 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Greenville at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Greenville at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Rome, 2 p.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Hickory, 3 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Bowling Green at Greensboro, 11 a.m.
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Asheville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
