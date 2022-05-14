All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore)227.759
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)1515.500
Wilmington (Washington)1414.500
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)1315.464
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)1317.433
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1019.34512
South Division
WLPct.GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)1911.633
Rome (Atlanta)1813.581
Hickory (Texas)1614.5333
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)1515.5004
Greenville (Boston)1318.419
Asheville (Houston)1020.3339
Friday's Games

Asheville 14, Greenville 7

Rome 5, Winston-Salem 4

Hickory 3, Greensboro 0

Wilmington at Brooklyn, ppd.

Aberdeen 8, Hudson Valley 3

Bowling Green 2, Jersey Shore 1

Saturday's Games

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 2, 4 p.m.

Greensboro at Hickory, 5 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Rome, 6 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Greenville at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Rome, 2 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Hickory, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Bowling Green at Greensboro, 11 a.m.

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Asheville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

