All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2211.667
Aberdeen (Baltimore)1715.531
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)1716.5155
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1617.4856
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)1517.469
Wilmington (Washington)1221.36410
South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)2210.688
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)1814.5634
x-Greenville (Boston)1517.4697
Rome (Atlanta)1418.4388
Asheville (Houston)1419.424
Winston-Salem (CWS)1219.3879
Wednesday's Games

Greensboro 4, Asheville 3

Brooklyn 5, Jersey Shore 3

Hudson Valley 3, Wilmington 0

Winston-Salem 3, Bowling Green 2

Greenville 6, Rome 5, 10 innings

Hickory 6, Aberdeen 4

Thursday's Games

Greensboro 6, Asheville 3

Hudson Valley 6, Wilmington 2

Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, ppd.

Rome at Greenville, ppd.

Brooklyn 6, Jersey Shore 3

Hickory 15, Aberdeen 2

Friday's Games

Rome at Greenville, 2, 5 p.m.

Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 2, 5 p.m.

Asheville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Asheville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

