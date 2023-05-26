All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2617.605
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2320.5353
Wilmington (Washington)2121.500
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)2020.500
Aberdeen (Baltimore)2022.476
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)1822.450
South Division
WLPct.GB
Winston-Salem (CWS)2417.585
Greenville (Boston)2320.5352
Rome (Atlanta)2122.4884
Asheville (Houston)1922.4635
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)1922.4635
Hickory (Texas)1625.3908
Thursday's Games

Bowling Greeen 5, Greesboro 2

Hudson Valley 10, Wilmington 8

Greenville 6, Rome 2

Asheville 12, Hickory 9, 10 innings

Winston-Salem 6, Brooklyn 1

Jersey Shore 5, Aberdeen 2

Friday's Games

Greesboro 4, Bowling Greeen 3

Hudson Valley 5, Wilmington 2

Greenville 2, Rome 1

Hickory 9, Asheville 2

Brooklyn 3, Winston-Salem 2

Aberdeen 6, Jersey Shore 1

Saturday's Games

Greenville at Rome, 5 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Bowling Greeen at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Greenville at Rome, 1 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Asheville at Hickory, 6:30 p.m.

Bowling Greeen at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

