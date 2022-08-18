All Times EDT
North Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2519.568
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2419.558½
x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)2420.5451
Wilmington (Washington)2123.4774
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)1924.442
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1727.3868
South Division
WLPct.GB
Rome (Atlanta)3113.705
x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2518.581
Asheville (Houston)2122.488
Hickory (Texas)2024.45511
Winston-Salem (CWS)1925.43212
Greenville (Boston)1527.35715
Wednesday's Games

Rome 4, Greensboro 3

Hickory 8, Winston-Salem 1

Brooklyn 7, Hudson Valley 5

Wilmington 4, Jersey Shore 2

Aberdeen 9, Asheville 4

Greenville 11, Bowling Green 8

Thursday's Games

Greensboro at Rome, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Friday's Games

Greensboro at Rome, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Greensboro at Rome, 6 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Asheville at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

