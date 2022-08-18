|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|25
|19
|.568
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|24
|19
|.558
|½
|x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|24
|20
|.545
|1
|Wilmington (Washington)
|21
|23
|.477
|4
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|19
|24
|.442
|5½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|17
|27
|.386
|8
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rome (Atlanta)
|31
|13
|.705
|—
|x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|25
|18
|.581
|5½
|Asheville (Houston)
|21
|22
|.488
|9½
|Hickory (Texas)
|20
|24
|.455
|11
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|19
|25
|.432
|12
|Greenville (Boston)
|15
|27
|.357
|15
|Wednesday's Games
Rome 4, Greensboro 3
Hickory 8, Winston-Salem 1
Brooklyn 7, Hudson Valley 5
Wilmington 4, Jersey Shore 2
Aberdeen 9, Asheville 4
Greenville 11, Bowling Green 8
|Thursday's Games
Greensboro at Rome, 7 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Greensboro at Rome, 7 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Greensboro at Rome, 6 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Asheville at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.