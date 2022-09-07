All Times EDT

North Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)3724.607
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)3525.583
x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)3327.550
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)3128.5255
Wilmington (Washington)2833.4599
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)2238.36714½
South Division
WLPct.GB
Rome (Atlanta)3423.596
Asheville (Houston)3427.5572
x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)3328.5413
Hickory (Texas)2733.450
Greenville (Boston)2336.39012
Winston-Salem (CWS)2338.37713
Tuesday's Games

Wilmington 5, Hudson Valley 3

Brooklyn 6, Winston-Salem 2

Rome at Hickory, ppd.

Asheville 7, Greenville 5

Greensboro 6, Bowling Green 2

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Greensboro at Bowling Green, 12:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Winston-Salem, 3:36 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, 2, 5 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 2, 5:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Friday's Games

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

