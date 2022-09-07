All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|37
|24
|.607
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|35
|25
|.583
|1½
|x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|33
|27
|.550
|3½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|31
|28
|.525
|5
|Wilmington (Washington)
|28
|33
|.459
|9
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|22
|38
|.367
|14½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rome (Atlanta)
|34
|23
|.596
|—
|Asheville (Houston)
|34
|27
|.557
|2
|x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|33
|28
|.541
|3
|Hickory (Texas)
|27
|33
|.450
|8½
|Greenville (Boston)
|23
|36
|.390
|12
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|23
|38
|.377
|13
|Tuesday's Games
Wilmington 5, Hudson Valley 3
Brooklyn 6, Winston-Salem 2
Rome at Hickory, ppd.
Asheville 7, Greenville 5
Greensboro 6, Bowling Green 2
Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, ppd.
|Wednesday's Games
Greensboro at Bowling Green, 12:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Winston-Salem, 3:36 p.m.
Rome at Hickory, 2, 5 p.m.
Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 2, 5:35 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Brooklyn at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Brooklyn at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
