North Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)3021.588
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)3022.577½
x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)2923.558
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2525.500
Wilmington (Washington)2428.462
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1933.36511½
South Division
WLPct.GB
Rome (Atlanta)3317.660
x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2922.569
Asheville (Houston)2625.510
Hickory (Texas)2428.46210
Winston-Salem (CWS)2131.40413
Greenville (Boston)1833.35315½
Thursday's Games

Greensboro 3, Greenville 2, 1st game

Greensboro 6, Greenville 0, 2nd game

Asheville 6, Winston-Salem 3

Brooklyn 8, Jersey Shore 5

Hudson Valley 6, Hickory 3

Wilmington 3, Aberdeen 1

Bowling Green 4, Rome 2

Friday's Games

Aberdeen 9, Wilmington 2

Winston-Salem 10, Asheville 9

Brooklyn 7, Jersey Shore 5

Hudson Valley 5, Hickory 4

Greensboro 5, Greenville 4, 10 innings

Rome 6, Bowling Green 5

Saturday's Games

Asheville at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.

Hickory at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Asheville at Winston-Salem, 1 p.m.

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Hickory at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

