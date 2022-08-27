All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|30
|21
|.588
|—
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|30
|22
|.577
|½
|x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|29
|23
|.558
|1½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|25
|25
|.500
|4½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|24
|28
|.462
|6½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|19
|33
|.365
|11½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rome (Atlanta)
|33
|17
|.660
|—
|x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|29
|22
|.569
|4½
|Asheville (Houston)
|26
|25
|.510
|7½
|Hickory (Texas)
|24
|28
|.462
|10
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|21
|31
|.404
|13
|Greenville (Boston)
|18
|33
|.353
|15½
|Thursday's Games
Greensboro 3, Greenville 2, 1st game
Greensboro 6, Greenville 0, 2nd game
Asheville 6, Winston-Salem 3
Brooklyn 8, Jersey Shore 5
Hudson Valley 6, Hickory 3
Wilmington 3, Aberdeen 1
Bowling Green 4, Rome 2
|Friday's Games
Aberdeen 9, Wilmington 2
Winston-Salem 10, Asheville 9
Brooklyn 7, Jersey Shore 5
Hudson Valley 5, Hickory 4
Greensboro 5, Greenville 4, 10 innings
Rome 6, Bowling Green 5
|Saturday's Games
Asheville at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.
Hickory at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Asheville at Winston-Salem, 1 p.m.
Aberdeen at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.
Hickory at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
