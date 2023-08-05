All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2212.647
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)1816.5294
Aberdeen (Baltimore)1716.515
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1717.5005
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)1617.485
Wilmington (Washington)1222.35310
South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)2310.697
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2014.588
x-Greenville (Boston)1618.471
Rome (Atlanta)1519.441
Asheville (Houston)1420.412
Winston-Salem (CWS)1221.36411
Friday's Games

Greenville 5, Rome 3, 1st game

Rome 9, Greenville 5, 2nd game

Bowling Green 6, Winston-Salem 0, 1st game

Bowling Green 10, Winston-Salem 5, 2nd game

Greensboro 7, Asheville 0

Hudson Valley 6, Wilmington 3

Jersey Shore 6, Brooklyn 3

Hickory 7, Aberdeen 5

Saturday's Games

Asheville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games-

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Asheville at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.

Hickory at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

