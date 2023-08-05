|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|22
|12
|.647
|—
|x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|18
|16
|.529
|4
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|17
|16
|.515
|4½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|17
|17
|.500
|5
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|16
|17
|.485
|5½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|12
|22
|.353
|10
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hickory (Texas)
|23
|10
|.697
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|20
|14
|.588
|3½
|x-Greenville (Boston)
|16
|18
|.471
|7½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|15
|19
|.441
|8½
|Asheville (Houston)
|14
|20
|.412
|9½
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|12
|21
|.364
|11
|Friday's Games
Greenville 5, Rome 3, 1st game
Rome 9, Greenville 5, 2nd game
Bowling Green 6, Winston-Salem 0, 1st game
Bowling Green 10, Winston-Salem 5, 2nd game
Greensboro 7, Asheville 0
Hudson Valley 6, Wilmington 3
Jersey Shore 6, Brooklyn 3
Hickory 7, Aberdeen 5
|Saturday's Games
Asheville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday's Games-
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.
Asheville at Greensboro, 2 p.m.
Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.
Hickory at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.
Rome at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.