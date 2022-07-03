|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|5
|4
|.556
|—
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|5
|4
|.556
|—
|Wilmington (Washington)
|4
|4
|.500
|½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|4
|5
|.444
|1
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|4
|5
|.444
|1
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|2
|6
|.250
|2½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Asheville (Houston)
|5
|3
|.625
|½
|Hickory (Texas)
|5
|4
|.556
|1
|Rome (Atlanta)
|5
|4
|.556
|1
|x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|Greenville (Boston)
|3
|6
|.333
|3
|Saturday's Games
Rome 5, Greenville 0, 1st game
Greenville 4, Rome 2, 2nd game
Hudson Valley 2, Brooklyn 1
Asheville 6, Bowling Green 5 , 1st game
Bowling Green at Asheville, ppd., 2nd game
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, ppd.
Hickory 8, Greensboro 0, 7 innings
Winston-Salem at Aberdeen, susp.
|Sunday's Games
Wilmington 4, Jersey Shore 3, 10 innings
Winston-Salem 8, Aberdeen 7, 10 innings, 1st game
Aberdeen 6, Winston-Salem 0, 2nd game
Hickory 10, Greensboro 7
Hudson Valley 6, Brooklyn 2
Rome 14, Greenville 1
Bowling Green 9, Asheville 5
|Monday's Games
Wilmington at Winston-Salem, 6:30 p.m.
Greenville at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Wednesday's Games
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 11:05 a.m.
Greenville at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.
Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
