All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)32.600
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)32.600
Aberdeen (Baltimore)23.4001
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)23.4001
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)23.4001
Wilmington (Washington)23.4001
South Division
WLPct.GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)301.000
Hickory (Texas)21.6671
Winston-Salem (CWS)21.6671
Greenville (Boston)22.500
Rome (Atlanta)22.500
Asheville (Houston)03.0003
Tuesday's Games

Hudson Valley 15, Aberdeen 1

Hickory 3, Wilmington 2

Greensboro 13, Jersey Shore 4

Winston-Salem 5, Brooklyn 3

Greenville 7, Asheville 5

Bowling Greene 7, Rome 3

Wednesday's Games

Bowling Green 9, Rome 5

Hudson Valley 12, Aberdeen 5

Wilmington 7, Hickory 5

Jersey Shore 6, Greensboro 2

Winston-Salem 12, Brooklyn 7

Greenville 5, Asheville 2

Thursday's Games

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Hickory at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Greensboro at Jersey Shore, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Friday's Games

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Hickory at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Greensboro at Jersey Shore, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

