All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore)3817.691
Wilmington (Washington)2726.50910
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2729.48211½
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2331.42614½
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2332.41815
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)2233.40016
South Division
WLPct.GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)3322.600
Hickory (Texas)3323.589½
Rome (Atlanta)3125.554
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)3026.536
Asheville (Houston)2233.40011
Greenville (Boston)2234.39311½
Friday's Games

Winston-Salem 4, Greensboro 2

Rome 4, Wilmington 1

Aberdeen 4, Brooklyn 3

Jersey Shore 4, Hudson Valley 2

Greenville 16, Asheville 4

Bowling Green 6, Hickory 2

Saturday's Games

Winston-Salem 7, Greensboro 3

Wilmington 3, Rome 2

Brooklyn 10, Aberdeen 3

Hudson Valley 1, Jersey Shore 0

Greenville 3, Asheville 2

Hickory 3, Bowling Green 1

Sunday's Games

Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 1 p.m.

Wilmington at Rome, 2 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.

Hickory at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Hudson Valley at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Rome at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 2, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

