|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|27
|12
|.692
|—
|Wilmington (Washington)
|21
|17
|.553
|5½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|19
|21
|.475
|8½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|18
|20
|.474
|8½
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|18
|22
|.450
|9½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|14
|25
|.359
|13
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|24
|16
|.600
|—
|Hickory (Texas)
|24
|17
|.585
|½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|24
|17
|.585
|½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|20
|21
|.488
|4½
|Greenville (Boston)
|16
|25
|.390
|8½
|Asheville (Houston)
|14
|26
|.350
|10
|Wednesday's Games
Jersey Shore 5, Greenville 1
Hudson Valley 8, Rome 4
Brooklyn 11, Bowling Green 9, 1st game, 8 innings
Bowling Green 8, Brooklyn 0, 2nd game
Winston-Salem 9, Hickory 2
Greensboro 3, Asheville 0
Wilmington 2, Aberdeen 1, 10 innings
|Thursday's Games
Winston-Salem at Hickory, 11 a.m.
Greenville at Jersey Shore, 6:35 p.m.
Greensboro at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Rome at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Greenville at Jersey Shore, 6:35 p.m.
Greensboro at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Rome at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Greenville at Jersey Shore, 4:05 p.m.
Rome at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
