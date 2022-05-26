All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore)2712.692
Wilmington (Washington)2117.553
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)1921.475
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)1820.474
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)1822.450
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1425.35913
South Division
WLPct.GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2416.600
Hickory (Texas)2417.585½
Rome (Atlanta)2417.585½
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)2021.488
Greenville (Boston)1625.390
Asheville (Houston)1426.35010
Wednesday's Games

Jersey Shore 5, Greenville 1

Hudson Valley 8, Rome 4

Brooklyn 11, Bowling Green 9, 1st game, 8 innings

Bowling Green 8, Brooklyn 0, 2nd game

Winston-Salem 9, Hickory 2

Greensboro 3, Asheville 0

Wilmington 2, Aberdeen 1, 10 innings

Thursday's Games

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 11 a.m.

Greenville at Jersey Shore, 6:35 p.m.

Greensboro at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Rome at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Friday's Games

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Greenville at Jersey Shore, 6:35 p.m.

Greensboro at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Rome at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Greenville at Jersey Shore, 4:05 p.m.

Rome at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you