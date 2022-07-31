All Times EDT
North Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)1712.586
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)1612.571½
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)1513.536
x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)1414.500
Wilmington (Washington)1415.4833
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1019.3457
South Division
WLPct.GB
Rome (Atlanta)1910.655
x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)1810.643½
Asheville (Houston)1314.4815
Hickory (Texas)1316.4486
Winston-Salem (CWS)1217.4147
Greenville (Boston)918.3339
Friday's Games

Greensboro 6, Winston-Salem 4

Jersey Shore 2, Wilmington 0, 1st game

Jersey Shore 3, Wilmington 0, 2nd game

Asheville 17, Aberdeen 3

Rome 5, Hickory 3

Brooklyn 5, Hudson Valley 1

Bowling Green 10, Greenville 2

Saturday's Games

Rome 5 Hickory 4, 11 innings

Brooklyn 7, Hudson Valley 5

Aberdeen at Asheville, ppd.

Greensboro 7, Winston-Salem 3

Jersey Shore 6, Wilmington 0

Bowling Green 7, Greenville 0, 7 innings

Sunday's Games

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, 3 p.m.

Bowling Green at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 6:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

