|North Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|17
|12
|.586
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|16
|12
|.571
|½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|15
|13
|.536
|1½
|x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|14
|14
|.500
|2½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|14
|15
|.483
|3
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|10
|19
|.345
|7
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rome (Atlanta)
|19
|10
|.655
|—
|x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|18
|10
|.643
|½
|Asheville (Houston)
|13
|14
|.481
|5
|Hickory (Texas)
|13
|16
|.448
|6
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|12
|17
|.414
|7
|Greenville (Boston)
|9
|18
|.333
|9
|Friday's Games
Greensboro 6, Winston-Salem 4
Jersey Shore 2, Wilmington 0, 1st game
Jersey Shore 3, Wilmington 0, 2nd game
Asheville 17, Aberdeen 3
Rome 5, Hickory 3
Brooklyn 5, Hudson Valley 1
Bowling Green 10, Greenville 2
|Saturday's Games
Rome 5 Hickory 4, 11 innings
Brooklyn 7, Hudson Valley 5
Aberdeen at Asheville, ppd.
Greensboro 7, Winston-Salem 3
Jersey Shore 6, Wilmington 0
Bowling Green 7, Greenville 0, 7 innings
|Sunday's Games
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 2 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.
Rome at Hickory, 3 p.m.
Bowling Green at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 6:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m.
Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
